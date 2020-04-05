STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

176 cases registered, over 3,500 people detained for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi: Police

A total of 3,531 people have been detained under section 65  and 388 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel checking the ID cards of commuters at the Signature bridge during countrywide lockdown in New Delhi

Police personnel checking the ID cards of commuters at the Signature bridge during countrywide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 170 cases were registered and 3,531 people detained in the national capital on Sunday for violation of government orders during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 176 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,531 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

Police said that a total of 782 movement passes have been issued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 51,602 people have been detained so far in the national capital for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi lockdown Delhi Police Delhi lockdown violators
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp