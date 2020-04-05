STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cases may rise but under control: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak

CM Kejriwal says cases could go up as many Markaz attendees are yet to be tested but there is no community spread

Published: 05th April 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital is under control, however, he added that positive cases are expected to escalate as occupants evacuated from Markaz (Tablighi Jamaat headquarters) in Nizamuddin will undergo the coronavirus test in the coming days.

“More than 2,300 people were shifted from Markaz and 500 of them were admitted to hospitals. Remaining 1,800 are in quarantine, who are being tested for coronavirus. So, the number of positive cases may increase exponentially,” he said. Briefing about the status of total cases in the city, the CM further said that after 59 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours (on Saturday), the city has total 445 patients suffering from the virus.

So far, Delhi has recorded six deaths due to the coronavirus. Three were staying at Markaz. “Five of them, who died due to corona, had other major ailments such as diabetes, heart problems, respiratory illnesses and liver problems. They were above 60 years of age and one was 36 years old. Therefore my advice is that elderly and people having serious (heart, liver-related and respiratory) ailments should remain more careful,” he said. Referring to 40 local transmissions cases so far, Kejriwal said that the majority of total coronavirus patients either had come from foreign countries or were evacuated from Markaz.

Only 11 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and five others are on ventilator support. The CM also informed that the government will provide free ration to more people and said that the registration process for the same has already begun. “Besides 71 lakh people getting free 7.5-kilogram ration under the public distribution scheme (PDS), the government has decided to extend benefits to more people. We already started the registration process on Friday,” he said. “So far, 40-50,000 people have registered themselves. in the city. They will get ration supply from Wednesday or Thursday,” the Chief Minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp