STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Citizens must behave responsibly: Swasthgram’s Founder Amit Bhatnagar

The organisation has set up a screening center at Ghitorni to identify positive cases, using Thermometer Guns to record the body temperature.

Published: 05th April 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A health volunteer from Swasthgram sanitising homes

A health volunteer from Swasthgram sanitising homes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Swasthgram – set up in 2012 with an aim to provide equal access to quality and affordable healthcare – has done yeoman’s work in rural belts of Delhi NCR ever since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January. This involves organizing awareness campaigns on how to stay safe, sanitizing colonies, undertaking thermal screening and educating people about social distancing.

The organisation has set up a screening center at Ghitorni to identify positive cases, using Thermometer Guns to record the body temperature. Its over 100 health volunteers are doing home visits, distributing pamphlets on the dos and don’ts for residents and essential service operators. Swasthgram’s Founder Amit Bhatnagar tells us more.

Excerpts:

How has Swathagram created awareness about Coronavirus?

We have taken it up in a graded fashion. The most important is sanitising an area, which we do with the WHO approved medicines. Then, we do thermal testing. We are waiting for the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kits so that our volunteers can be safe. We have put up requests of these on the social media and are also imploring society. Our R&D department is working on developing affordable ventilators and mobile ICUs. The spread of Covid-19 in rural belts would be very risky. More so, as there are no ICU facilities. We need to have mobile ICUs so that critical care can be provided on the spot.

From where do you procure the funds?
We are managing with the contingency funds we had, but we are looking for help to widen our work in other parts of India.

Any hurdles you faced/ are facing?

Initially, phlebotomists were not ready to get out of their hostels. They feared for their life, and rightly so. I had to counsel them about their responsibility towards society and now, everyone is out and I am proud of all my swasthyarakshaks. But, we need protective gear for our 50 volunteers. If someone can provide that will be of great help. Also, people are not coming out on their own for screening.

Thermal screening has been done for all, but diagnostic screening by RT-PCR is not done. It requires a swab to be put into the nostril and there is a very high chance that when this is done the person will sneeze, which is a high risk moment for the healthcare worker to get infected. If he is not wearing a PPT kit, then this job cannot be done. We are waiting for these kits to start the diagnostic screening.

Have you approached the government?

Talks are on and they are acting very fast. But, we are 130 crore people, and we cannot keep looking at the government for everything. It is time for society to support all organisations working in this field. We need to break the chain and everyone has to contribute.

What can we all do?

Practice social distancing and follow the government instructions to the T. Whenever you come from outside, immediately have a bath, including the head bath, and wash your clothes. You can prepare your own sanitisers at home – one spoon of bleaching powder in a litre of water is a potent sanitiser. You must sanitise railings, knobs, especially the metal surfaces and the material you are getting into your house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swasthgram coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp