Citizens must behave responsibly: Swasthgram’s Founder Amit Bhatnagar

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Swasthgram – set up in 2012 with an aim to provide equal access to quality and affordable healthcare – has done yeoman’s work in rural belts of Delhi NCR ever since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January. This involves organizing awareness campaigns on how to stay safe, sanitizing colonies, undertaking thermal screening and educating people about social distancing.

The organisation has set up a screening center at Ghitorni to identify positive cases, using Thermometer Guns to record the body temperature. Its over 100 health volunteers are doing home visits, distributing pamphlets on the dos and don’ts for residents and essential service operators. Swasthgram’s Founder Amit Bhatnagar tells us more.

Excerpts:

How has Swathagram created awareness about Coronavirus?

We have taken it up in a graded fashion. The most important is sanitising an area, which we do with the WHO approved medicines. Then, we do thermal testing. We are waiting for the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kits so that our volunteers can be safe. We have put up requests of these on the social media and are also imploring society. Our R&D department is working on developing affordable ventilators and mobile ICUs. The spread of Covid-19 in rural belts would be very risky. More so, as there are no ICU facilities. We need to have mobile ICUs so that critical care can be provided on the spot.

From where do you procure the funds?

We are managing with the contingency funds we had, but we are looking for help to widen our work in other parts of India.

Any hurdles you faced/ are facing?

Initially, phlebotomists were not ready to get out of their hostels. They feared for their life, and rightly so. I had to counsel them about their responsibility towards society and now, everyone is out and I am proud of all my swasthyarakshaks. But, we need protective gear for our 50 volunteers. If someone can provide that will be of great help. Also, people are not coming out on their own for screening.

Thermal screening has been done for all, but diagnostic screening by RT-PCR is not done. It requires a swab to be put into the nostril and there is a very high chance that when this is done the person will sneeze, which is a high risk moment for the healthcare worker to get infected. If he is not wearing a PPT kit, then this job cannot be done. We are waiting for these kits to start the diagnostic screening.

Have you approached the government?

Talks are on and they are acting very fast. But, we are 130 crore people, and we cannot keep looking at the government for everything. It is time for society to support all organisations working in this field. We need to break the chain and everyone has to contribute.

What can we all do?

Practice social distancing and follow the government instructions to the T. Whenever you come from outside, immediately have a bath, including the head bath, and wash your clothes. You can prepare your own sanitisers at home – one spoon of bleaching powder in a litre of water is a potent sanitiser. You must sanitise railings, knobs, especially the metal surfaces and the material you are getting into your house.