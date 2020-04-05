STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown blues: Liquor shop at Delhi's Roshanara road looted by miscreants

At a time when people are fighting for essential services and goods due to COVID-19 lockdown, tipplers too are having a hard time.

Liquor shop, Wine shop

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time when people are fighting for essential services and goods due to COVID-19 lockdown, tipplers too are having a hard time. A wine shop in North Delhi’s Roshanara road was looted on Saturday by some unidentified people. An FIR has been filed against the unidentified persons in Dabzi Mandi Police station under section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) 457/ 380 at Sabzi Mandi police station.

“During patrolling in the morning, Sub Inspector Baxla noticed the shutter of DCCWS wine shop at 4058, Roshnara Road pulled up. The shutter of wine shop had been forcibly pulled up and some liquor bottles and crates had been stolen,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Monika Bhardwaj. However, the police official said, the number of bottles and crates stolen is under investigation.

 “The exact quantity of stolen liquor could not be ascertained and would only be done after remaining stock is tallied,” said the police. Interestingly, in the same district, the police has busted two illegal liquor suppliers racket and has recovered 70 cartons of illicit liquors has been recovered in the last 15 days after lockdown. About 30 cartons i.e. 1500 ltrs of illicit liquor was recovered from inside a Santro car.

The beat officer caught the driver identified as Sohaiab, resident Shamli (UP). Consequently, a case vide FIR No. 80/20, U/S 33/58 Delhi Excise Act, has been registered at PS Wazirabad and accused arrested, said the official. While, in another case, 40 cartons ie 1936 quarters of illicit liquor of Chhatisgarh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh were recovered from a Santro car, while checking. FIR has already registered in both the cases under Excise Act.

