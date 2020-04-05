STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Twenty-four cops on Tablighi Jamaat congregation evacuation duty quarantined

At least 24 police personnel, deployed to evacuate the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, have been sent on home-quarantine for 10 days.

Published: 05th April 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least 24 police personnel, deployed to evacuate the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, have been sent on home-quarantine for 10 days. As many as 647 coronavirus positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

A total of 2,361 people were evacuated from the Markaz building after a five-day operation. According to the government, more than 2,000 foreigners from 70 countries had arrived in India since January 1 to participate in Jamaat activities. The Delhi Police has also prepared an isolation centre with of 10 beds for its personnel.

“The isolation centre has been set up in PS Dwarka South Building and 10 beds have been placed at a safe distance so that the infected police personnel can keep himself separate from other staff during his treatment, said Anto Alphonse, DCP, Dwarka district. “The patient will be provided basic hygiene kit,” said the police officer.

Commissioner of Police (CP) SN Srivastav has also issued a notice saying 25-33 per cent of police officials will be sent on homequarantine for a period of 10 days on a rotation basis. He said police officials aged 50 years or above will be given the first preference. “On rotation, the staff are being sent on home-quarantine. Following the policy, seven cops posted at the Nizamuddin Police Station have already been asked for self-quarantine for 10 days. In total, 24 staff from Nizamuddin are in homequarantine,” said a senior police official. Meanwhile, the entire Nizamuddin West are and its nearby areas have been completely sealed of f for public movement.

Police deployed at quarantine centre
Taking note of the obscene behaviour and indiscipline displayed by the suspected coronavirus-infected Tablighis, the authorities in Ghaziabad have decided to deploy police at all quarantine and isolation centres
housing them. The decision to deploy police was taken on Friday, a day after a case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges was filed against some inmates of an isolation ward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat congregation Tablighi duty cops quarantined
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp