Twenty-four cops on Tablighi Jamaat congregation evacuation duty quarantined

NEW DELHI: At least 24 police personnel, deployed to evacuate the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin, have been sent on home-quarantine for 10 days. As many as 647 coronavirus positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

A total of 2,361 people were evacuated from the Markaz building after a five-day operation. According to the government, more than 2,000 foreigners from 70 countries had arrived in India since January 1 to participate in Jamaat activities. The Delhi Police has also prepared an isolation centre with of 10 beds for its personnel.

“The isolation centre has been set up in PS Dwarka South Building and 10 beds have been placed at a safe distance so that the infected police personnel can keep himself separate from other staff during his treatment, said Anto Alphonse, DCP, Dwarka district. “The patient will be provided basic hygiene kit,” said the police officer.

Commissioner of Police (CP) SN Srivastav has also issued a notice saying 25-33 per cent of police officials will be sent on homequarantine for a period of 10 days on a rotation basis. He said police officials aged 50 years or above will be given the first preference. “On rotation, the staff are being sent on home-quarantine. Following the policy, seven cops posted at the Nizamuddin Police Station have already been asked for self-quarantine for 10 days. In total, 24 staff from Nizamuddin are in homequarantine,” said a senior police official. Meanwhile, the entire Nizamuddin West are and its nearby areas have been completely sealed of f for public movement.

Police deployed at quarantine centre

Taking note of the obscene behaviour and indiscipline displayed by the suspected coronavirus-infected Tablighis, the authorities in Ghaziabad have decided to deploy police at all quarantine and isolation centres

housing them. The decision to deploy police was taken on Friday, a day after a case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges was filed against some inmates of an isolation ward.