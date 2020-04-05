Two positive patients at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, staff kept in isolation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 100 medical staff including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other paramedical staff from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were quarantined on Saturday after two positive cases of COVID-19 emerged. As per hospital authorities, the two patients who were admitted a week back showed no symptoms of COVID-19 but had to be admitted due to other critical illnesses.

“During the period of admission, the patients showed respiratory symptoms and were checked for COVID-19 as per ICMR protocols. They were found to be positive,” said a statement. As per protocol, the patients have been shifted to government-approved COVID facilities. As a precautionary measure, the hospital authorities have sent all 108 staff including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other paramedical staff who were incidentally exposed to these patients to quarantine.

“Out of 108 staff, 23 have been quarantined in the hospital and an attached hostel facility. The rest 85 have been home-quarantined. At present none of the quarantined staff have reported symptoms,” it added. In Delhi, 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus which includes one from AIIMS, two from Safdarjung, two mohalla clinic doctors and one each from Sardar Patel Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), Maharaja Agrasen hospital and a private hospital. Among other medical staff, two nurses from DSCI and one nurse each from DDU hospital and Apollo tested positive earlier.

13 medics test positive

In Delhi, 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus which includes two from Safdarjung, two

mohalla clinic doctors and one each from AIIMS, Sardar Patel Hospital, Delhi State Cancer

Institute, Maharaja Agrasen hospital and a private hospital.