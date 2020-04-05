STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Writing is pure elixir for me says, Dr Urshila Chanana Nuqta e Nazar author

Dr Urshila Chanana has had a long distinguished career as a faculty member of the Department of English, Indraprastha college of the University of Delhi – also her alma mater.

Published: 05th April 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Urshila Chanana with Rene Singh; with her book of poems Nuqta-e-Nazar

Urshila Chanana with Rene Singh; with her book of poems Nuqta-e-Nazar

By Express News Service

Dr Urshila Chanana has had a long distinguished career as a faculty member of the Department of English, Indraprastha college of the University of Delhi – also her alma mater. Her first collection of Urdu poetry Nazariye was published in 2010. Her recent poetry collection titled Nuqta-e-Nazar, depicts the varied interests of the writer. Her immediate plans involve developing an audio-visual form of this book.

Your writing schedule?

Poetry flows from the heart. It is a sensibility and cannot have a water tight compartment or schedule in the day. My instinct is to jot down my thoughts, an observation or an idea flashing in my mind on a paper wherever I am.

Does writing energise or exhaust you?

Writing is pure elixir for me. It invigorates and energises me and any exhaustion in the mind evaporates. I write as I experience, reflect on times of transition, and energy flows with an impetus of passion leading me to become part of the new consciousness around. Words flow as I feel the evolution happening and I can give yet another perspective of society

Writing advice for your younger self ?

To allow the reader to be involved and absorbed in the story you tell in poetry or prose. From a reader’s point of view: Kahani wo likh Majboor mujhe jo kare / teri zindagi mei’n shaamil mujhe jo kare. In other words, weave your tales in such a way that I am compelled to share the joys and sadness of your story. I may relish the music you make. I may find myself in your characters.

Literary success vs number of copies sold?

For me, it is most satisfying to make an outreach through my poetry writing and recitation. I feel rewarded when there is a connectivity the reader makes with my thoughts. I write for the sheer pleasure of the nuances that different perspectives in different words can put forward sensitively. I measure success in this manner.

Your favourite books?

A wide range of books interests me. Amongst them is the genre of short stories format I enjoy very much. It includes short stories by authors such as Guy de Maupassant, Graham Greene and W Somerset Maugham. Other books that have impacted me are Lawrence In Love by James T Boulton, Selected Poems of WB Yeats, The Color Purple by Alice Walker, Sheher mei’n gaon by Nida Fazli, The Rubais of Rumi: translations by Nevit O Ergin. Milo’n Se Din by Gulzar, In Other Words by Javed Akhtar. Last but not the least, The Mystic Muse Sain Bulleh Shah by KS Duggal.

Favourite spot/s in Delhi to write at?

In my study, at my writing desk, sitting facing east to my garden that changes seasonally in its colours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Urshila Chanana Nuqta e Nazar
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp