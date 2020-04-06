BJP and Congress hit out at AAP’s preparedness in handling coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Politics in the national capital heated up on Sunday with both main opposition parties, BJP and Congress attacking the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the demand from the state government to the Center for more PPE kits. Gambhir said he pledged Rs 50 lakh for this specific purpose but allegedly got no feedback from the Kejriwal government.

This comes a day after Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the central government of adopting a “step-motherly” attitude while allocating funds to fight the virus.Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that the government has written to the BJP government for PPE kits but has not heard back from them.“Two weeks ago I had pledged `50 lakh for PPE kits and masks, till date no feedback. Now you are asking for these from the Centre. If you had not spent crores on advertising and used that money to buy PPE kits, the situation would have been better. Arvind Kejriwal has two weapons- crocodile tears and the victim card,” Gambhir tweeted.

Similarly, Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said that the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases shows that Kejriwal and his ministers have been making false claims of being prepared to face the outbreak.“Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister have misled Delhi people by making false and contradictory statements regarding their preparations to fight against the coronavirus in Delhi. Health Minister on a news channel said that he was concerned about the stock of PPE kits and demanded 50,000 PPE kits from Centre, whereas earlier, the Kejriwal government was making a false claim that they could treat 1,000 patients daily signalling that they are fully prepared,” said Kumar.