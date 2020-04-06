STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Fitness start-up Cult.Fit launches movement to donate to PM CARES Fund while you workout

Telang explains that all the formats on Cult.Live across strength, dance fitness and yoga spectrums are suitable for beginners as well as regular fitness practitioners.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

workout

(Above) Rishab Telang, Fitness Expert, Cure.Fit;

By Express News Service

Fitness start-up Cult.Fit launched their #MovementForMovement campaign where via cult.live the user has to accept the challenge and work out for 12 days till April 15. For every challenge, a contribution of Rs 100 will be made to PM CARES Fund to help COVID-19 relief efforts.

A shot of the app

Rishab Telang, Fitness Expert, Cure.Fit, says, “Cure.Fit believes in making health easy through multiple offerings, and Cult.Live is an initiative that allows people to access various fitness formats without any dependency on equipment or a physical set up.”

“People can do these workouts at home. They need to do just follow the coaches, who will provide the right set of cues for every movement and break the exercises down to suit the requirements of people. This challenge will lead the organisation to donate to PM CARES fund,” adds Telang.

Telang explains that all the formats on Cult.Live across strength, dance fitness and yoga spectrums are suitable for beginners as well as regular fitness practitioners.

The post workout progress reports and social features are geared to motivate people to keep coming back to train. He also recommends some basic foundational exercises that are not necessarily slotted for a particular age group.

“I would say squats and hinge along with some dedicated core strengthening. Some of the movements that will figure under that umbrella are basic air squats, good mornings, plank and bird dog. However, there are multiple such exercises that can be scaled for various age groups and fitness levels, all of which is systematically programmed with in different workouts on Cult.Live,” says Telang.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fitness star up Cult Fit
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp