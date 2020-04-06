COVID-19: Fitness start-up Cult.Fit launches movement to donate to PM CARES Fund while you workout

By Express News Service

Fitness start-up Cult.Fit launched their #MovementForMovement campaign where via cult.live the user has to accept the challenge and work out for 12 days till April 15. For every challenge, a contribution of Rs 100 will be made to PM CARES Fund to help COVID-19 relief efforts.

A shot of the app

Rishab Telang, Fitness Expert, Cure.Fit, says, “Cure.Fit believes in making health easy through multiple offerings, and Cult.Live is an initiative that allows people to access various fitness formats without any dependency on equipment or a physical set up.”

“People can do these workouts at home. They need to do just follow the coaches, who will provide the right set of cues for every movement and break the exercises down to suit the requirements of people. This challenge will lead the organisation to donate to PM CARES fund,” adds Telang.

Telang explains that all the formats on Cult.Live across strength, dance fitness and yoga spectrums are suitable for beginners as well as regular fitness practitioners.

The post workout progress reports and social features are geared to motivate people to keep coming back to train. He also recommends some basic foundational exercises that are not necessarily slotted for a particular age group.

“I would say squats and hinge along with some dedicated core strengthening. Some of the movements that will figure under that umbrella are basic air squats, good mornings, plank and bird dog. However, there are multiple such exercises that can be scaled for various age groups and fitness levels, all of which is systematically programmed with in different workouts on Cult.Live,” says Telang.