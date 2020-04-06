STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: SOCIAL to organize live music series on it's Facebook page

In the first week from March 26, the platform featured Ankur Tiwari, Aditi Ramesh, Raghav Meattle and Tejas Menon.

By Express News Service

There is no denying that everyone misses heading out for drinks, live music and good food. But, we are dedicatedly practicing social distancing, and to amp up our zeal SOCIAL has introduced community listening in a brand new way. Over the next few weeks, SOCIAL will host some of the most interesting names in the music biz to perform an exclusive set live on their Facebook page.

Talking about the initiative, Divya Aggarwal, Head Of Marketing, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, says, “SOCIAL puts a premium on bringing communities together. Given the fact that we are dealing with unusual circumstances, we are teaming up with some great names in music for a live music series on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Called #SOCIALindoors, we will go live every week from Thursday to Sunday at 5:00pm. With this series, we intend to bring back good old community listening in a fun way.”

The second week saw a bunch of indie musicians like Delhi-based singer-songwriter Dhruv Visvanath, Zarir Warden of ONEmpire, Tarana Marwah (a pianist, composer, singer, and choir practitioner in Delhi's music circuit) and Shashwat Bulusu.Without the hassle of any online tickets or paywalls, the series, www.facebook.com/SocialOffline/, you can enjoy the music free of cost.

