Grateful if you can help get PPE kits: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir on Monday wrote to Kejriwal that he will give additional Rs 50 lakh, apart from the equal amount he promised a few days back, for procurement of medical equipment.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Soon after former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the Delhi government for cornavirus fight, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the availability of PPE kits and not money was the issue, as he urged the MP to help in getting these kits.

Gambhir on Monday wrote to Kejriwal that he will give additional Rs 50 lakh, apart from the equal amount he promised a few days back, for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Tweeting the letter, Gambhir said: "CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy (Manish Sisodia) say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 lakh from my MPLADS funds earlier, I pledge 50 lakh more so that innocents don't suffer! (Rs) One crore would at least solve urgent need for masks and PPE kits for days. Hope they prioritize Delhi."

Responding to the tweet, Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for the offer. "Gautamji, thank you for your offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately. Delhi government will buy them. Thank you," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, with just few PPE kits left with the hospitals in Delhi, the city government has written to the Centre and has also allowed hospitals to procure the kits from local manufacturers and suppliers. Close to 10 doctors and other medical staff in the city have tested positive for the infection so far.

