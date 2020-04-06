STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Milkman arrested for carrying liquor bottles inside milk containers in Delhi

The milkman was caught carrying seven liquor bottles which he had hidden in milk containers to slip past the police pickets.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A milkman was arrested for allegedly carrying liquor bottles inside milk containers in the city in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accused, Bobby Chaudhary, is a resident of Bulandshahar and a milkman by profession.

He bought the liquor for his cousin's birthday party at a time when the city is under lockdown and non-essential services like liquor shops are closed, they said.

He was caught carrying seven liquor bottles which he had hidden in milk containers to slip past the police pickets, police said.

According to police, a sub-inspector and a constable from South Avenue Police Station caught him around 12:05 am on Monday near South Avenue Road picket.

The night-patrolling team were on duty when they received information from the picket team about the milkman.

It was an odd hour for a milkman to be out, so the policemen tried to stop the man but he sped on his bike, a senior police official said.

The policemen chased the bike and caught the man near gate no 4 of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"We found that he had four milk containers and was carrying seven bottles of Royal Green Classic Blended liquor," he said.

The man was arrested under sections of Epidemic Act, Delhi Excise Act, MV Act and IPC, said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

During interrogation, it was found that the man bought the liquor bottles from Gurgaon.

He, then, lost his way while returning home and was roaming near Delhi, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp