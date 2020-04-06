STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multiple senior security personnel in self-quarantine after indirect contact with COVID-19 positive patient

A file photo of K Vijay Kumar | EPS

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 100 officials of the security grid, including senior Security Advisor of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) K Vijay Kumar and CRPF DG AP Maheshwari, have gone into quarantine after coming into direct/ indirect contact with a CRPF doctor who has tested positive for coronavirus. So far, 78 CAPF personnel, including Kumar, have been tested for the novel coronavirus after coming in direct/indirect contact with the doctor, this newspaper has learnt.

Test results of 70 personnel, which include 27 from ITBP, 31 from BSF and 12 from CRPF have come out negative, while test results of seven BSF personnel and Kumar is awaited.

The doctor, in the rank of Chief Medical Officer, was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) which is in-charge of overall supervision and monitoring of healthcare delivery services for the paramilitary forces. ADG Medical Mukesh Saxena said all precautionary measures were taken.

“77 personnel have been tested after the doctor was found COVID-19 positive. 70 reports are negative. Seven test results are awaited. Another 10 officials, including myself, will get tested in a day or two. These are all precautionary measures. None of us are showing any symptoms,” Saxena told this newspaper.

Vijay Kumar confirmed that he had put himself in “self-quarantine as a matter of precaution.” The 1975-batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) advises the ministry on security-related matters of the Union Territory of J-K and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states. Kumar said, “The decision to self-quarantine is precautionary. It is also to set an example of how one should behave even if they have come into indirect contact with a coronavirus patient.”

An officer with Vijay Kumar came in contact with CRPF CMO on March 23. Though the CMO tested positive for coronavirus, the officer tested negative. Kumar said his test results should come out by Tuesday.  The CMO, posted in the medical wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, is kept in an isolation ward of AIIMS.

CRPF chief medical officer was staying at the Transit Officers’ Mess which has now been sanitized and many staff living there have also been quarantined.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spokesperson DIG Moses Dhinakaran said, “ All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The DG had indirect contact with the officer and according to protocol, he is observing quarantine.”

The about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), are deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties under the command of the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA).

CAPFs comprise Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles.

On Friday, 11 jawans of CISF, who were deployed for security duties at the Mumbai airport tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, another Mumbai based CISF head constable and a Gwalior based BSF officer were tested positive for corona virus.

