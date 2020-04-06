STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Music can help us heal and pep up our mood: Dr Blossom Kochhar

I love meeting people, and during this time of staying at home and social distancing I am not able to meet anyone.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Founder & Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies institutionalized.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Founder & Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies institutionalized.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

I love meeting people, and during this time of staying at home and social distancing I am not able to meet anyone. So, this makes me a little sad. But, the good part is that after years, I am able to sit down peacefully and not worry about office work or going to events. I am using all my time to think and strategise how we will bounce back once all this gets over.

The COVID virus is really affecting my work as everything is shut down – salons, factory, e-commerce, manufacturing of new products... have been put on hold and a lot of planning has been delayed. As for my family, though after a point it gets boring to be at home, we are glad that we are all together and safe.

I don’t have a to-do list, but I do have a priority list where I figure out what work to finish within the deadlines that I have set for myself. We all are still working from home so the matters that need my attention, I tend to finish them first and then complete the other tasks for the day. Other than that, I am playing the djembe a lot as I believe music can help us heal and pep up our mood. I am also taking an online advance course in photography. One thing that excites me the most is the competition that I have with my brother, about who walks more steps in a day. We drive everyone in the house crazy, as we are walking the entire day.  

Sanitising our hands regularly is really important to combat the virus, so, we have made our own sanitiser with the required amount of alcohol base. I make sure to use essential oils that help me in preventing the virus. Basil, eucalyptus, lavender, thyme, rosemary and peppermint oils work really well. At home, we make a conscious effort to keep the house clean and sanitised. The cleaning is done from the floor to the doorknobs, and done many times a day. It has become a rule to wash our hands with soap not less than five times a day. Even our house helps are being very cautious; they wear gloves and masks while cleaning the house, and whenever they come back after buying essentials they have to take a proper bath to remove any dirt or infection on them. We make a list of all the important things that we require and go out only once a week.

I had a lot of travel plans which got cancelled; I had planned meetings with my International distributors, training and skilling the youth of the country. Once everything gets back to normal, I would like to resume all of this.

Delhi-based Dr Blossom Kochhar, 75, Founder & Chairperson of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies institutionalized, spoke to Angela Paljor

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Blossom Kochhar Coronavirus lockdown mental health
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp