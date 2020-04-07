STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS to make one-day salary deduction optional for donation to PM-CARES fund

The move came after the  Resident Doctor’s Association opposed the “mandatory” deduction. “We had raised a legit issue of not making it compulsory and the administration has agreed.

Published: 07th April 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

Image used for representation.

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will be re-issuing notice regarding deduction of one-day’s salary of resident doctors which was to be donated to the PM-CARES Fund. The move came after the  Resident Doctor’s Association opposed the “mandatory” deduction. “We had raised a legit issue of not making it compulsory and the administration has agreed. They will soon re-issue the notice and make it optional for doctors,” said a doctor from the RDA. 

AIIMS had earlier appealed to the both senior and junior resident doctors to contribute one day salary to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares Fund) to aid the govt effort to fight the covid-19 pandeminc. “Any resident having objection to it may intimate in writing/ through email/whatsapp/ sms to their account officer mentioning his/her name and employee code by April 6. If no objection is received the deduction of amount equal to one day salary will be made from the arrears to be accrued on account of the enhancement of DA towards the contribution to PM Fund,” read the letter.

In response to the notice, the RDA had written to the administration to make it optional and that fund collected to be used for provision of PPE and other facilities to equip the healthcare.Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS has written to PM Modi over healthcare professionals being reportedly targeted for raising issues related to availability of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing kits and quarantine facilities.  Condemning the targeting of medical workers on social media, the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association said such inputs should be viewed constructively and urged the government to consider creating a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers. 

Safdarjung RDA denies seeking PPE donations
Safdarjung RDA president Manish denied asking for donations of personal protective equipment kits, N-95 masks, triple layer masks and hand sanitisers after a public notice circulating on social media stated that the RDA has sought these donations.  “It (notice) was in the context of NGOs that had shown interest in donating medical equipment,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS PM-CARES
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp