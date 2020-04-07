STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to start using COVID-19 rapid testing kits in Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden

On the subject of the likelihood of a lockdown being extended, the minister said that at the present moment, it is very early to say anything.

Published: 07th April 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

N95 mask.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday announced that his government has placed an order of one lakh rapid testing kits which is set to arrive on Friday, will be used to conduct test for coronavirus in the Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden area.

"The Delhi government has placed an order for 1 Lakh rapid test kits and they'll start arriving from Friday. We'll start using these kits at the Nizamuddin & Dilshad Garden, first of all, Jain told ANI.

With regards to the Personal Protection Kits for healthcare workers, He said: "27,000 PPE kits have come to Delhi and I think that most likely we'll get it by this evening I thank the central government and hope that we get 1lakh kits very soon."

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Over 2,500 beds have been prepared by the Delhi Government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients which include GB Pant Hospital, LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Apart from this, close to 500 beds have been arranged in hospitals; Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals," he said while elaborating the preparations made by the government to treat COVIS-19 patients.

"Close to 3,000 beds have been arranged by the government. If a person wants to get treated, he/she can do so free of cost. Private hospitals like MAX Saket with 318 beds have also been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility. In Apollo, a 50-bedded isolation ward has also been created as well," he added.

On the subject of the likelihood of a lockdown being extended, he said that at the present moment, it is very early to say anything. "We are monitoring the growth rate on a daily basis. We will have more information in the next coming week," he added.

When asked about the offer given by former Indian batsman turned politician BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to provide PPE kits for healthworkers, he said: "He gave us the number of the manufacturer who in turn told us that it would take two-three days to prepare the kits. Once those kits are ready, we will take it from him and would be thankful to him."

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin Markaz Dishad Garden Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp