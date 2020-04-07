STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gautam Gambhir offers 1,000 PPE kits to AAP government

Responding to it, Kejriwal said, “Gautam ji, thank you for your offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday offered 1,000 PPE kits to the AAP government, after CM Arvind Kejriwal said the city was facing shortage of the availability of protective equipment for healthcare personnel. In a tweet, the BJP leader said the “massive egos” of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia did not allow them to take Rs 50 lakh from his Local Area Development fund.

Responding to it, Kejriwal said, “Gautam ji, thank you for your offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately, Delhi government will buy them. Thank you.” Gambhir replied to the chief minister in a tweet saying he has procured 1,000 PPE kits and asked where could they be delivered. He also told CM Kejriwal that this is no time to talk but act.

“Arvind ji, first your deputy claims shortage of funds. Now you contradict him & say there is shortage of kits. Anyway, procured 1,000 PPE kits. Please let me know where they can be delivered. Time for talks is over, it is time to ACT. Eagerly waiting for your response #DelhiNeedsHonesty,” Gambhir tweeted.
Earlier Gambhir accused the AAP government of “shedding crocodile tears” and playing the “victim card”, saying he had offered Rs 50 lakh for PPE kits and masks to it but did not receive any feedback.
With agency inputs

