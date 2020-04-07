STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Lockdown has fixed my routine’

This lockdown was the need of the hour. Though business will suffer as my restaurants are shut, I am trying to stay as positive and productive as I can. 

Published: 07th April 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Anand and his wife Devina work out together these days

By Express News Service

This lockdown was the need of the hour. Though business will suffer as my restaurants are shut, I am trying to stay as positive and productive as I can. I am in quarantine with my family – mom, wife and a pet dog. Since we have a lot of time at hand, all of us have started focusing on health. If I talk about myself, I have decided not to drink alcohol for 30 days. I am only eating home-cooked meals. I start my day with aloe vera and amla juice, and I make it a point to have a vegetable juice and two helpings of fruit every day. Apart from the normal lunch, I prefer having soup for dinner, these days.

Akshay Anand and his wife
Devina work out together these days

The focus is not only on ourselves but also on maintaining proper sanitisation at home. Well, to start with, we have nobody coming to our home. Staff members including drivers, cleaners, and guards have been instructed to stay home. They have been directed to wear disposable gloves and masks while stepping out for buying essentials – that happens only twice a week. Each one of them sanitises hands before entering the house. So, we are spending more time together now, from working out together to eating all our meals together.

Doing all this was impossible earlier because of my hectic work schedule. In the morning, we do yoga – 21-31 Surya namaskars, breathing exercises and meditation, while in the evening we focus on three body parts a day, apart from working with dumbells and resistance bands. Quarantine has proved to be good in a way that it has kind of fixed my routine. I sleep and get up on time now. I couldn’t do this before as my restaurants and clubs used to remain open till late in night.

While my mom and wife are busy trying new recipes, and decluttering the house, I spend afternoons reading books.  I am reading the first of the Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi. I have a long list of books that I plan to finish in these 21 days. My wife has started mandala colouring for adults. Post the evening workout, I connect with my business associates and friends.

I have been working on new summer and spring menus for Ophelia. We are planning new collaborations and events for Toy Room and the concept of Cosy Box that will come up in JW Marriott. After finishing off the work and dinner, I love to watch a show or a movie. When we work, we work! Though we are waiting to get back to work, we are getting enough time to think of ways to bounce back. Delhi-based restaurateur Akshay Anand, 36, spoke to Nikita Sharma

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown quarantine Akshay Anand
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp