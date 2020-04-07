STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No fresh movement of migrant workers in Delhi’

Migrant workers

Migrant workers (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday said there has been no fresh movement of migrant labourers has been reported in the city amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to stymie the spread of coroanvirus. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, In an official statement, said the migrant workers, who were initially heading to their native states, have been focused as a target group with special facilities being provided to them. 

He also directed to take pro-active measures to enforce the lockdown. The AAP-led Delhi government has set up 111 shelter homes specifically for migrant workers rendered homeless due to the nationwide lockdown. “Till Sunday, 4,788 migrants have been housed in these shelter homes. The relief camps have the capacity to accommodate 40,000 persons,” the statement said.  

These shelters are in addition to the 223 permanent shelters managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and 10 more such night shelters for the homeless, it said. “In case of any symptomatic person housed in these shelter homes, inmates will be quarantined as per protocol. Only one person has been hospitalised till date since the shelter homes were earmarked,” it said. “The chief secretary, reviewed the facilities provided to the migrants in the shelter homes,’ it said. The statement added that ‘no fresh movement of migrant labourers has been reported in Delhi’ due to the ‘pro-active steps’ taken by the Delhi government.

