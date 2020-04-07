STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unhappy Delhi Police Crime Branch issues second notice to Tablighi chief 

According to sources, the crime branch was unsatisfied with the answers furnished by Maulana Saad and the six others through their legal experts.

Published: 07th April 2020 09:43 AM

An audio note of Tablighi Jamaat head, Maulana Saad was released after several who attended the gathering tested positive for Coronavirus in India.
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday issued a second notice to Maulana Mohammad Saad, chief of the Tablighi Jamaat, and six others for holding a religious gathering at the Markaz headquarters in Nizamuddin last month, violating the prohibitory orders implemented to contain the coronavirus outbreak. 

According to sources, the crime branch was unsatisfied with the answers furnished by Maulana Saad and the six others through their legal experts. Thus, the police have again issued the same 26-point notice with a reminder to furnish proper details and evidence.

The first notice was issued on April 1. The notice has sought details regarding Jamaat management committee — the name of members, addresses, contact information, Permanent Account Number (PAN), banks particulars, and the number of gatherings organised at Markaz since January 1, 2019. 

“We filed answers to the notice last week on Friday. But the police was not satisfied with the answers. They re-issued the same notice saying the answers are... very short with invalid details and information,” said one of the counsels of Maulana Saad. The counsel said they are drafting a reply and will send it by Tuesday.

