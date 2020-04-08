STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
72-year-old Delhi COVID patient taken home, passes away

According to the hospital authorities, her condition was aggravated by some sort of infection and was on dialysis for more than a month.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient with chronic kidney failure passed away after her family members forcefully discharged her from RML Hospital ignoring medical advice.

The patient was then referred to Ganga Ram Hospital from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, for further treatment where she was admitted under the Critical Care Unit (CCU) on April 30. It was at Ganga Ram that the patient tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to RML Hospital after informing the District Surveillance Officer.

According to authorities at Ganga Ram, the patient’s relatives took her home ignoring medical advice Attempts were made to contact RML hospital for further comments but all calls were left unattended.

