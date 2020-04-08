STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal to hold COVID-19 review meeting with Delhi MPs today

The video conference meeting, with Delhi MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, is scheduled for 12 noon.

Published: 08th April 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting, via video-conferencing, with all members of Parliament from Delhi on Wednesday regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital.

The video conference meeting, with Delhi MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, is scheduled for 12 noon.

A total of 25 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the tally in the national capital to 550. Of these, 331 cases are related to the Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat.

"25 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of them, 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, 170 cases have foreign travel/contact history and 49 cases are under investigation," Delhi Chief Minister's office had said. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp