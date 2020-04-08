STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: FIR against Tablighis for defecating in open

The accused men are residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and had attended the religious congregation held last month at Nizamuddin, they said.

Fire service personnel sanitise a residential area at Nizamuddin during th ongoing lockdown on Tuesday

Fire service personnel sanitise a residential area at Nizamuddin during th ongoing lockdown on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against two members of Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly defecating in front of a room at a quarantine centre in Narela here, police said on Tuesday. The accused men are residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh and had attended the religious congregation held last month at Nizamuddin, they said.

“The case was registered on Saturday, after police received information from the sanitation staff at the quarantine centre about the men defecating in front of their rooms,” a senior police official said.
An FIR under Epidemic Act under sections 188/269 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act 2005 has been registered against the two, said a senior police official.

“The incident took place in front of Room no. 212 on the second floor of the centre. A sanitation worker and the House Keeping Supervisor reported the incident. Adnam Zahir(25) and Mohammad Fahd(18) residing in the second floor are the suspects for the act, they did not follow the instructions of the health department and government to prevent the spread of the virus. The men put the life of others at risk by jeopardising the entire containment measure,’ the FIR stated.

So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.
At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country

In the national capital, out of the total 576 cases of the virus, 333 are linked to those who attended Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin centre, CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Rapid tests for Nizamuddin hotspot
CM Kejriwal said that rapid tests will be conducted in hotspot areas such as Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden. “We will give the Delhi Police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendees to trace and ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas,” he said.

