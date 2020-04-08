STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi hotels,  dharamshalas may be used as centers for coronavirus treatment

AAP govt will take over private hospitals, hotels if COVID-19 cases constantly rise

Published: 08th April 2020

Coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government may take over private hotels and dharamshalas to convert them as COVID-19 treatment facilities if the situation deteriorates in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference via video link, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will take over private hospitals and 12,000 rooms of hotels in a phased manner if COVID-19 cases constantly rise and reach up to active 30,000 cases in the city.

Delhi government has identified beds in private hospitals, banquet halls, dharamshalas and 12,000 hotel rooms for admitting coronavirus patients for their treatment. People with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and banquets with all the medical arrangements required while the more serious patients will be in hospitals.

Currently, three hospitals have been marked for specific coronavirus patients only, similarly, the government will announce other big government hospitals for the same. In addition, three private hospitals — Max Saket, Apollo, and Ganga Ram, could be prepared if the need arises.  

For 30,000 patients, beds in hospitals, hotels, and spaces in banquets and dharmashalas have been identified as well as 400 ventilators and 1,200 oxygen kits will be required. Although, there is still a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE)kits.

The CM also talked about teamwork to deal with the virus outbreak. Kejriwal said that it is very important that everybody works as a team in this time of crisis. “I see many initiatives undertaken in different states which make me hopeful. We all have to work together as a family to win this. Doctors and health staff are the most important members of this family and we all have to take care of them,” said Kejriwal.

