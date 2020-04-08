STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi NGOs to help register of non-ration cardholders for free food scheme

Tiwari, who is also president of Delhi BJP, urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to request his MLAs to contribute their salary to Prime Minister Care Fund to tackle coronavirus crisis.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up to collect water from a tanker during the nationwide lockdown

People queue up to collect water from a tanker during the nationwide lockdown on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The northeast and Shahdara district magistrates are likely to engage NGOs to facilitate registration of non-ration cardholders for the AAP government’s free ration distribution scheme in the national capital. The decision was taken by senior government officials after residents complained of being unable to complete the process of online registration on their own.

Officials, privy to the development, said distribution of free ration—rice and other essentials— to non-ration cardholder had started on Tuesday at 43 locations and soon, this facility would be available at 400 locations across the city.    

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari confirmed the development saying this decision was approved during an emergency meeting of district magistrates of northeast and Shahdara districts. He also said that senior officials also discussed complaints about alleged poor quality food being served at shelter homes, where thousands of people mainly homeless and daily wagers are staying.

“We have received a few complaints and those are being looked into. As this is a very arrangement, there may become shortcomings. Directions have been given to maintaining the quality if found deliberate attempt, guilty will be punished,” he said.

Tiwari, who is also president of Delhi BJP, urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to request his MLAs to contribute their salary to Prime Minister Care Fund to tackle coronavirus crisis. “We (MPs) have already decided to shell 30% of our one-year salary to fight against the crisis, which `3.60 lakh,” Tiwari said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi NGOs coronavoirus lockdown COVID 19 non ration cardholders
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp