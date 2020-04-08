Delhi NGOs to help register of non-ration cardholders for free food scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The northeast and Shahdara district magistrates are likely to engage NGOs to facilitate registration of non-ration cardholders for the AAP government’s free ration distribution scheme in the national capital. The decision was taken by senior government officials after residents complained of being unable to complete the process of online registration on their own.

Officials, privy to the development, said distribution of free ration—rice and other essentials— to non-ration cardholder had started on Tuesday at 43 locations and soon, this facility would be available at 400 locations across the city.

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari confirmed the development saying this decision was approved during an emergency meeting of district magistrates of northeast and Shahdara districts. He also said that senior officials also discussed complaints about alleged poor quality food being served at shelter homes, where thousands of people mainly homeless and daily wagers are staying.

“We have received a few complaints and those are being looked into. As this is a very arrangement, there may become shortcomings. Directions have been given to maintaining the quality if found deliberate attempt, guilty will be punished,” he said.

Tiwari, who is also president of Delhi BJP, urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to request his MLAs to contribute their salary to Prime Minister Care Fund to tackle coronavirus crisis. “We (MPs) have already decided to shell 30% of our one-year salary to fight against the crisis, which `3.60 lakh,” Tiwari said.