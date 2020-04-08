STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lackadaisical approach by cops irks Delhi's RWA members

Besides, even though weekly markets are banned many vegetable vendors enter the society without maintaining social distancing.

Published: 08th April 2020

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the Delhi government’s tall claims of round-the-clock security checks during the lockdown, a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) has complained of a lack of patrolling in the residential colonies and market areas.

An RWA of Mukherjee Nagar, Dera Shahi Data Darbar Road, and Munshi Ram Colony, North Delhi has filed a complaint with the police and Lieutenant Governor (LG) claiming that even after lockdown, some people are gathering for azaan and congregation at a mosque situated near their complex.

“We wish to bring to your notice that, while all temples, gurudwaras, and churches are closed, regular azaan and congregation of people is being held in the masjid in Indira Vikas Colony.  In order to safeguard the lives of all the residents, it is requested that the same should be discontinued immediate effect and those flouting rules be suitably dealt with,” read the complaint by RWA, sent to DCP, CP, and LG Anil Baijal.

“We first filed a complaint with SHO but he did not respond to our query. So, we raised a complaint to the senior officials. Besides, even though weekly markets are banned many vegetable vendors enter society without maintaining social distancing. All this is happening due to lack of police patrolling in the area,” said KC Jain, member of the RWA.

While, in another incident, a young girl who lives in a rented accommodation at South Delhi’s Saket area said, “Just opposite my building, there is a park where elders and senior citizens gather for their regular walks without wearing masks and or maintaining social distancing.”

“Police is keeping a close eye on every area but if anyone faces any such problem, strict action will be taken,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP South.

