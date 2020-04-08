STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man booked for spitting, misbehaving with medical team at quarantine centre in Delhi's Mundka

On the complaint of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh, a case was registered against the man at Mundka police station on Sunday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against a man, kept at Bakkarwala quarantine centre in west Delhi's Mundka for suspected COVID-19 infection, for allegedly spitting and misbehaving with the medical team, police said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"On the complaint of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh, a case was registered against the man at Mundka police station on Sunday," a senior police officer said.

