Man booked for spitting, misbehaving with medical team at quarantine centre in Delhi's Mundka
On the complaint of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh, a case was registered against the man at Mundka police station on Sunday.
Published: 08th April 2020 08:59 PM | Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:59 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: A case has been registered against a man, kept at Bakkarwala quarantine centre in west Delhi's Mundka for suspected COVID-19 infection, for allegedly spitting and misbehaving with the medical team, police said on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE
"On the complaint of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh, a case was registered against the man at Mundka police station on Sunday," a senior police officer said.