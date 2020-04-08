STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One health worker tests positive at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Earlier, two patients admitted at  Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for around two weeks tested positive.

Coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One more healthcare worker from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive, according to the authorities on Tuesday. The gastroenterology technician was very closely involved in assisting the endoscopy of the patient has been found to be positive.

“However, he is asymptomatic, but as a precautionary measure he is being admitted in our designated COVID-19 hospital,” said a statement. Earlier, two patients admitted at  Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for around two weeks tested positive. Owing to it, 108 health workers including doctors, nurses and other staff were sent to quarantine. So far, only 32 tests have been conducted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, One patient came on April 29 in fever clinic on and his nasal swab was sent for COVID-19 testing because of suspicion. His test came positive the next day and accordingly District Surveillance Officer was informed to take necessary action.  

“Patient is recovering at a dedicated hospital at Jhajjar.  Two other patients were admitted through the emergency unit.  The first patient, a 72-year- old lady, was suffering from chronic kidney failure. The second patient a 79-year-old lady was admitted because of massive upper gastrointestinal bleeding under the hospital’s Department of Gastroenterology. She was in hemorrhagic shock and required respiratory support for one day,” the statement said.

“Later she also developed a pneumonia-like illness and tested for COVID-19 and reported positive on April 2. Many health workers got involved in taking care of these patients by this time,” the statement said.

