STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

35 workers found living in unhygienic conditions in Delhi market, shop owner booked

Two among them, who showed symptoms of fever, were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

NDMC worker sanitize the bengali market area in New Delhi as Bengali Market is one of the identified area as Coronavirus Hotspot and sealed by Delhi Govt.

NDMC worker sanitize the bengali market area in New Delhi as Bengali Market is one of the identified area as Coronavirus Hotspot and sealed by Delhi Govt. (Photo | EPS/Anil Shakya)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An FIR was lodged against a pastry shop owner in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in "unhygienic conditions" and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday.

The Bengali Market, along with 20 other COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi, was sealed after three members of a family tested positive for the deadly virus there.

As a preventive measure, the police, along with a medical team, members from the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the district magistrate, conducted home-to-home verification in Bengali Market on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The police found 35 workers of the pastry shop living either on the terrace of the shop or behind it at shelters provided to them in unhygienic conditions without maintaining social distancing, he added.

"During the course of house to house surveillance, 35 people were found at the Bengali Pastry Shop in Bengali Market living in unhygienic conditions in a small space and no norms or measure of social distancing were followed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Barakhamba road police station under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against the shop owner, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

The workers were evacuated and shifted to shelter homes, they said.

Two among them, who showed symptoms of fever, were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

They were later shifted to a quarantine centre in the Mandir Marg area, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi Coronavirus Bengali market
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp