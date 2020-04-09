49-yr-old Delhi Traffic cop tests coronavirus positive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After doctors, nurses and santiation workers, in a first, a Delhi Traffic Police official posted in Hauz Khas unit has tested positive for COVID-19, creating a panic among and fear among the other forces. The 49-year-old was posted in Hauz Khas Traffic unit as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in South Delhi district. “He informed of having cough and fever and was immediately admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on 1st April for checkup, where doctors advised him 14 days of home quarantine.

He was immediately quarantined at his residence in Kalkaji,” said officials. After six days, the sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. Immediately post-confirmation he was admitted at Super Speciality Block, Corona ward, Safdarjung Hospital.“The family members of the traffic police have been sent on 14 days home quarantine and the colon, where they were living has been disinfected by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) thrice and the entire colony has been cordoned off,” said a police official.

“The authorities of Safdarjung hospital have noted all the details of his health history and the details of his family members. Three traffic staff working with him in duty have been informed to self-isolate for the next 14 days. Station House Officer (SHO) Kalkaji has also been informed who has further intimated the health authorities to do the needful,” added the police official.