STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

49-yr-old Delhi Traffic cop tests coronavirus positive

He was immediately quarantined at his residence in Kalkaji,” said officials. After six days, the sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

Published: 09th April 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

People in que to buy essential commodities in Ghaziabad after the UP govt announcement of sealing of Coronavirus hotspot on wednesday. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After doctors, nurses and santiation workers, in a first, a Delhi Traffic Police official posted in Hauz Khas unit has tested positive for COVID-19, creating a panic among and fear among the other forces. The 49-year-old was posted in Hauz Khas Traffic unit as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, in South Delhi district. “He informed of having cough and fever and was immediately admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on 1st April for checkup, where doctors advised him 14 days of home quarantine. 

He was immediately quarantined at his residence in Kalkaji,” said officials. After six days, the sub-inspector tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. Immediately post-confirmation he was admitted at Super Speciality Block, Corona ward, Safdarjung Hospital.“The family members of the traffic police have been sent on 14 days home quarantine and the colon, where they were living has been disinfected by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) thrice and the entire colony has been cordoned off,” said a police official.

“The authorities of Safdarjung hospital have noted all the details of his health history and the details of his family members. Three traffic staff working with him in duty have been informed to self-isolate for the next 14 days. Station House Officer (SHO) Kalkaji has also been informed who has further intimated the health authorities to do the needful,” added the police official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp