STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Animal Instincts

Shantanu David takes a look at some of the stranger news stories from around the world, as people, places, animals, things come to grips with Covid-19

Published: 09th April 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By shantanu david
Express News Service

Do Not Disturb
If you know anything about panda bears, and your knowledge is not based on the Kung Fu film franchise based on the beast by the same name, you’ll know that they are few in number, and are notoriously difficult to get to breed with each other, especially in captivity. The good news is, we just kind of did. Ever since the Ocean Park in Hong Kong shuttered its gates against the global Covid-19 pandemic, these endangered species inside are finally getting some much needed privacy. And it was apparently all that was required to get the zoo’s two star pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, to get to know each other, in the biblical sense. Zoo officials announced earlier this week that, after 10 years of attempting to get the two to mate naturally, the new couple finally succeeded.

Living in the Future 
Graduation day! It’s the most important day in a young person’s life, if thousands of movies and TV shows are anything to go by. Well, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a kibosh on that, with universities around the world having to postpone or outright cancel their graduation ceremonies. However, one institution had a literal out of the box solution to the quandary, by using avatar robots remotely controlled by graduating students, safe in their own homes. The avatar robots, christened ‘Newme’ by their developer, ANA Holdings, rolled up dressed in graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony, crowned by tablets projecting the graduates’ faces. Officials from the Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo said they hoped this method could be used as a model for other schools wanting to hold ceremonies, without endangering others.

Essential Services 
People working in essential services, including hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, and media, are among the few who are allowed to venture out in this unprecedented situation. Apart from everything else, this has led to young kids (and some adults) worrying about whether they’ll be able to enjoy Easter goodies this Sunday, given the lockdowns imposed across continents. At least, young New Zealanders don’t need to have that fear, after their PM Jacinda Ardern confirmed at a recent press conference that the Easter Bunny and his non-furry compatriots have a curfew pass. “But as you can imagine, at this time, of course, they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies. So I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment perhaps for the bunny to get everywhere,” she added. So be grateful, little Kiwis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp