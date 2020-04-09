STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bottles of urine found at Delhi isolation centre

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons after two bottles filled with urine were found inside a quarantine facility in Dwarka Sector 16.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard at the quarantine facility at Dwarka sector 16 on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons after two bottles filled with urine were found inside a quarantine facility in Dwarka Sector 16. The incident, that took place at the DUSIB facility, was reported on Tuesday after police received a complaint from civil defence personnel deployed at the isolation centre.

“At around 6 pm, a civil defence official intimidated that two bottles which appeared to be filled with urine were fo und lying in the open area near the pump house. It is being assumed that the bottles have been thrown by one of the suspects under quarantine in flat number 109 to 112. The intention behind this indecent activity appears to be done to spread coronavirus,” said an official at the facility.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC, police said, adding further investigation is going on.
Meanwhile, the police have also filed FIR against Mohammad Irshad, a Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting and misbehaving with medical team members of the Bakkarwala quarantine center. 

According to a complaint by the SDM, the patient repeatedly spit on medical staff despite warnings. “On the complaint of SDM Punjabi Bagh regarding an incident of misbehaving and spitting at medical team members of Bakkarwala Quarantine Centre, a case under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act has been registered,” said the police official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police urine quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp