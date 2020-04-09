Bottles of urine found at Delhi isolation centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons after two bottles filled with urine were found inside a quarantine facility in Dwarka Sector 16. The incident, that took place at the DUSIB facility, was reported on Tuesday after police received a complaint from civil defence personnel deployed at the isolation centre.

“At around 6 pm, a civil defence official intimidated that two bottles which appeared to be filled with urine were fo und lying in the open area near the pump house. It is being assumed that the bottles have been thrown by one of the suspects under quarantine in flat number 109 to 112. The intention behind this indecent activity appears to be done to spread coronavirus,” said an official at the facility.

A case has been registered under sections of IPC, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, the police have also filed FIR against Mohammad Irshad, a Tablighi Jamaat member for spitting and misbehaving with medical team members of the Bakkarwala quarantine center.

According to a complaint by the SDM, the patient repeatedly spit on medical staff despite warnings. “On the complaint of SDM Punjabi Bagh regarding an incident of misbehaving and spitting at medical team members of Bakkarwala Quarantine Centre, a case under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act has been registered,” said the police official.