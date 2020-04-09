Coronavirus cases in Delhi mounts to 720; death toll rises to 12

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.
Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.
With three more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 12.
Out of the total cases, 25 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.