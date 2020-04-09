STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Jamia to provide psycho-social support to students

The committee will provide psycho-social support to students staying in hostels/campus or outside during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has constituted a 13-member committee to provide psycho-social support to students during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The varsity had earlier begun tele-counselling services for the students.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has set up a mental health and counselling committee to facilitate the well-being of students, the varsity said.

The committee will be headed by Professor S M Sajid of Department of Social Work and Professor Naved Iqbal of Department of Psychology will be its convenor.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning and Development) Faculty members from Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost G P Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee.

It will meet for weekly (face to face/online) consultation, till COVID-19 persists, initially for three months.

The committee will set up a telephone helpline and arrange telephonic counselling for those who approach it.

The Committee will also enlist limited volunteers among research scholars and NSS students for psycho-social support services and will guide them and assign duties by following a system of rotation.

It may also consult external experts in extreme conditions, the varsity said, adding that the committee members might also visit the hostels and other parts of the campus.

