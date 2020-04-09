Delhi man arrested for attacking two doctors

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were abused and assaulted in Gautam Nagar area near AIIMS by a 42-year-old man, who alleged they were spreading coronavirus. Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the culprit.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when the two resident doctors went to buy fruits and vegetables. The accused, a local resident, asked the women to stand at a distance, to which they responded that were healthcare workers and were aware of social distancing. This lead to heated argument and the man yelled at them saying they were spreading the virus and infecting other people in the locality.

“I was watching their argument. The man was targeting the two women for their profession and suddenly he attacked them. The doctors then called the police. The argument went for around 15-20 minutes,” said a local resident, who was an eye-witness to the incident.

The doctors approached the Hauz Khas police, following which a case was registered and the man was arrested subsequently.“We have registered a case and arrested an accused in connection with the incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.