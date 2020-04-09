Delhi Minorities Commission notice to police chief on hate crimes against Muslims

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission has issued notices to the police commissioner seeking action in hate crimes against Muslims in the city following the Nizamudin incident. The minorities panel asked police chief to take action against an alleged attempt to boycott Muslims in the national capital’s Shastri Nagar area and a purported attack on a Muslim youth in Bawana. The DMC has sought a report from the commissioner within a week on the two matters, the panel said on Wednesday.

“The Delhi Minorities Commission in its notice attached a video from Shastri Nagar in Delhi which was shot on April 5. A group of people are seen holding a meeting on the street. They are planning to stop Muslims from entering their colony and asking people in other colonies to do the same,” DMC Chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan said.

In the second notice, the commission said a youth, Mahboob, who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal, was beaten and seriously injured in Bawana’s Harewali village. “The DMC informed the Delhi Police Commissioner that as a result of media trial (in Nizamudddin incident) and inaction of the concerned authorities, hate crimes are becoming common in Delhi,” the panel said. It added that Muslims in Nort-West Delhi are having a particularly difficult time and urged police to act firmly against the miscreants. The panel asked the police commissioner to ensure visible police presence.