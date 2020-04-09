STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GB Pant Hospital removed from list of designated COVID-19 facilities: Delhi government

The decision to remove GB Pant Hospital from the list has been taken in view of the problems faced by general patients who are receiving treatment.

Coronavirus hospital

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GB Pant Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, will no more be on the list of such hospitals in view of problems being faced by general patients, according to a Delhi government order issued on Thursday.

The order issued by the health department said GB Pant Hospital will continue to function as it was before being made a designated facility.

Five hospitals, including LNJP Hospital combined with GB Pant Hospital, were recently made as designated COVID-19 facilities.

The decision to remove GB Pant Hospital from the list has been taken in view of the problems faced by general patients who are receiving treatment in the super speciality stream, the order said.

LNJP Hospital will create additional 500 beds by utilising OPD space and a newly-constructed block, in lieu of beds designated at GB Pant Hospital, it said.

Comments

