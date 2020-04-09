STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hoping to bring little positivity through music

“Amidst such unprecedented times when the world is grappling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly.

Published: 09th April 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

On April 11 at 6:00pm, T-Series will broadcast an online concert on its YouTube channel in collaboration with 93.5 RED FM. Titled, The Care Concert, it will feature 15 top Indian artistes such as Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

In its distinct format, the viewers can log in, enjoy the performances from the line-up, and contribute any amount they wish to the PM CARES Fund to fight COVID-19 through a link provided here for donations. 

Speaking about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said, “Amidst such unprecedented times when the world is grappling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly.

Moreover, we saw synergies with RED FM to entertain and engage the audience in a creative format. The Care Concert is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. We hope to bring some positivity through music, and also create an opportunity that allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund.”Each vocalist will perform for 10 minutes from their homes, and RED FM’s RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac will host the show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp