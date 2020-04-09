Hoping to bring little positivity through music

By Express News Service

On April 11 at 6:00pm, T-Series will broadcast an online concert on its YouTube channel in collaboration with 93.5 RED FM. Titled, The Care Concert, it will feature 15 top Indian artistes such as Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

In its distinct format, the viewers can log in, enjoy the performances from the line-up, and contribute any amount they wish to the PM CARES Fund to fight COVID-19 through a link provided here for donations.

Speaking about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said, “Amidst such unprecedented times when the world is grappling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly.

Moreover, we saw synergies with RED FM to entertain and engage the audience in a creative format. The Care Concert is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. We hope to bring some positivity through music, and also create an opportunity that allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund.”Each vocalist will perform for 10 minutes from their homes, and RED FM’s RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac will host the show.