STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tablighi leader Maulana Saad traced, claim police sources

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

Published: 09th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions, sources said on Wednesday. The cleric has been traced to Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said. His lawyer Tauseef Khan, however, said Saad is under self-quarantine and will join investigation after his quarantine period is over. 

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding the congregation here allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A second notice was also issued to him this week. “Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” his advocate, Tauseef Khan, said. Saad’s quarantine is expected to end next week.

His lawyer said a reply to the second notice will be given soon.  In an audio message last week, Saad said he was exercising self-quarantine after several hundreds who visited the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamudddin markaz tested positive for coronavirus. More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country.

93 people from Markaz test positive

  • The total cases include 426 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March.
  • According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, around 2,500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, a senior official said
  • By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 576, including nine deaths. 
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Maulana Saad Kandhalvi
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp