Tablighi leader Maulana Saad traced, claim police sources

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has traced Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been on the run after an FIR was registered against him for organising a religious gathering last month despite restrictions, sources said on Wednesday. The cleric has been traced to Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi, sources said. His lawyer Tauseef Khan, however, said Saad is under self-quarantine and will join investigation after his quarantine period is over.

On March 31, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding the congregation here allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A day later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Saad and others, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A second notice was also issued to him this week. “Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” his advocate, Tauseef Khan, said. Saad’s quarantine is expected to end next week.

His lawyer said a reply to the second notice will be given soon. In an audio message last week, Saad said he was exercising self-quarantine after several hundreds who visited the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamudddin markaz tested positive for coronavirus. More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country.

