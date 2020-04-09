STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three test COVID-19 positive, cops say guard may have attended Markaz event

Police believe that due to the guard’s actions, three members of the family, where he worked have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 09th April 2020

Fire service personnel spray disinfecting liquid in the residential area at Nizamuddin adjoining Nizamuddin Dargah during lockdown. Express Photo by Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a security guard, Mustaqim, in Defence Colony for allegedly attending the Tablighi Jamaat held in Nizamuddin, a hot spot of COVID-19 and not self-quarantining himself. The guard continued to report for duty till April 3. Police believe that due to the guard’s actions, three members of the family, where he worked have tested positive for COVID-19. The incident has created a panic of community spread of the disease among the other residents of the colony.

“Three of them have tested positive and have been hospitalised for further treatment. The remaining members of the family were advised to stay-in home quarantine,” said the police. During the enquiry, the police officials raised doubts about the guard Mustaqim. “He was quite close to the family and used to move in and out of the house frequently. He has not come for duty after the incident. Also, he has not reported on duty since April 3. It is suspected that he attended Jamaat at Markaz, Nizamuddin,” said a senior police official.

Officials also said that the alleged accused is a resident of Okhla.An FIR has been registered under section 188/269/270 IPC at Defence Colony Police Station. The police are further investigating the matter.“The incident has created panic among the residents here... Further, in our society, no one from outside is allowed inside. All kinds of activity at public places such as  parks and other places are banned. People are only going out for essential services,” said Rajendra Malick, president RWA, Defence colony.

