All hotspots in NCR sealed, people hope for relaxations

Despite govt direction, people spotted roaming outdoors without masks.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Uttar Pradesh government’s order on sealing of areas over coronavirus scare, certain societies in Noida, Ghaziabad have been completely sealed. Noida’s Palm Olympia housing society in Gaur City 2 of Noida along with sector 41 have been sealed by the administration. A total of 22 hotspots were identified by the Uttar Pradesh government in the district of Gautam Budh Nagar.

Similarly, in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali Sector 6 a society was sealed. Residents of the area are hopeful that after a week, the restrictions would be relaxed in the COVID hit area.“I have got a few orders of groceries from society. They are really large orders. The good thing is that at least delivery of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables and milk are allowed. There is strict vigilance in the surrounding area as well,” said Deepak Garg who runs a grocery store in Sector 5, Vaishali.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad announcement of sealing led to panic buying and people flocked to grocery shops in large numbers to stock up on essentials.“People came out in huge numbers to stock up on essential goods. Almost the entire grocery market and departmental stores have gone empty.

More than the good, this sealing announcement could have caused harm by further spreading the deadly virus,” said Virendra Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, where 13 COVID-19 hotspots have been identified.
Meanwhile, some in the districts of Uttar Pradesh people were still seen roaming outside without having facial masks on even though a it has been made mandatory to wear masks when stepping outside in the state.

