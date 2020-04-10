STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colour museum artifacts



By Express News Service

“As there is no way anyone can visit the National Museum with the entire country under the lockdown, we are trying various ways in which we can reach to people,” says Rige Shiba, Museum Education Officer, National Museum, New Delhi.

Over the last few days, the National Museum in the Capital has unveiled a list of activities on their social media pages, and Shiba gave us a lowdown on this.

Object of the day series: “Under this category, we present our temporary exhibition collection to our virtual audiences. We had inaugurated the exhibition online and have created posts where we offer one object each day. The exhibition is titled as The Great Steppe: Time. Space. Culture. The exhibition is collaboration with National Museum, the republic of Kazakhstan & the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India. This enables our audiences to visit the exhibition from their homes.”
 
Virtual Museum through Google Arts Project:“We have collaborated with Google India where audiences can visit a few galleries like the Bronze Gallery, Miniature Painting Gallery and other spaces of the museums virtually.  The links to this shared with our audiences through our social media handles and emails.”

Networking with museums across the globe by using similar Hashtags
“We are using a number of hashtags as other museums to reach a larger audience. Hashtags like #Museumfromhome and #Museumboquets help us connect with our museum friends and organisations, and we extend our support to each other in this hard time. This encourages all museum professionals to think of ways to connect with each other and our audiences virtually.”

Colouring & Caption Contest: “Here, we bring out different images of objects that are either displayed in galleries or from our reserve collection. In order to create avenues for people to engage with the collection virtually, we offer tasks like colouring the images and giving the art works suitable captions. This way we not only make our collection available for public, but also create a platform so that the museum objects are observed and interpreted differently.This has been very well received by our audiences and they have given a thumbs to this with their participation. We encourage them to take screenshots of their coloured works and share with us. In return, we have their works displayed through our Instagram stories and posts.”

Virtual Storytelling Session facilitated by Eminent Storytellers:“We have created special stories inspired by NM collections for our live audiences through our social media handles. We have collaborated with well-known storytellers like Usha Chhabra and Sahaguna Gahilote.”

Live streaming of NM lectures and talks:“Live sessions on important occasions and themes are also offered through our handles. The last lecture was on the occasion of World Autism Awareness day, on April 2, 2020.”

Workshops and classes: “We have workshops around our musical instruments’ gallery and workshops on dace and iconography around our medieval art gallery are scheduled for later.”

