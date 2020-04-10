STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus cases in Delhi mount to 903; death toll rises to 14: Authorities

Of the total cases, 584 are related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

Published: 10th April 2020 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday climbed to 903, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 584 are related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Till Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 720 including 12 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 14.

Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp