Delhi lockdown: COVID-19 hotspot Nizamuddin wears ghost town look

NEW DELHI: The first day of ‘complete’ lockdown in Nizamuddin area in south Delhi, which has emerged as the biggest hotspot of coronavirus in the country, saw empty roads and quiet bylanes as residents largely remained indoors.

According to the locals, district administration and police have issued passes to grocery store owners and other vendors for doorstep delivery hence they faced no difficulty in the procurement of daily essentials.

“People had rushed to local stores on Wednesday evening when the government announced to seal the area in panic. But Thursday was normal. Passes were issued to suppliers of essential services,” said Syed Sajid Nizami, member of the family of the Sajjada Nashin (hereditary administrators) of 13th-century Sufi-saint Hazrat Nizamuddin’s Dargah (shrine).

On Wednesday, the government announced to seal 20 hotspots to combat COVID-19 from where positive cases were reported including Nizamuddin.

In last week of March, in a joint operation of government and Police, about 2,300 devout were evacuated from Markaz near Nizamuddin Basti area, headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat (Islamic preaching group), where 3,000-4,000 attended religious gathering before lockdown had come into force.

All evacuees were admitted to various hospitals and quarantine facilities. About 430 of them have been tested coronavirus positive so far.

M Sufian Siddiqui, an advocate living in Nizamuddin (West), said people of the area had been cooperating with authorities and strictly following restriction orders.

“During door-to-door verification drive initiated by the government to locate coronavirus cases, residents are providing all information. People don’t step out until there is some urgency. We are abiding by the rules hence there has been no spread of COVID-19 in the locality including Basti despite both sites are located in proximity to Markaz,” Siddiqui said.

Javed Khan, an elderly residing near Markazi Market, said no team of health officials or police had visited the households in his locality yet.