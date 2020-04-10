Life in a quarantine: ‘Working towards creative liberty’

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The implications of COVID-19 are highly evident, and our business is no exception. It has affected every sector of the society and the pandemic has put the world on a standstill. The positive side of the quarantine is that I got to spend time with my family because most of the times I am too occupied with my work.

These are tough times for the human race and we all have to deal the situation with patience. As the responsible citizens of the country, we have to obey the rules and stay home. The quarantine session has given all of us a lot of time to contemplate on things. It has given me some time to stop, think and do things which I, generally, was not able to do.

As I mentioned earlier, spending time with my family was challenging due to my work commitments. However, since few days of quarantine, I am trying to spend some precious time with my family. My family and I love to play board games when we all are together as that is the way we make precious memories. Since, a few days that’s all what is happening. During these hard times, it’s a blessing to be surrounded with your family. Apart from that, I am spending time on reading, meditating, and thinking about what new we can bring on the table for the next season.

I always believed in making To-Do lists for every situation. Being organised is a part of my daily job and this situation is no different. My To-Do list includes working out, meditation, reading a lot of books and most importantly spending time with my kids.Hand hygiene is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19 and many other infectious diseases. All I am instructing my family is to focus on keeping their hands clean by washing and sanitising after every half an hour.

We get the daily essentials, but with lots of precautions and social distancing. Being a responsible citizen, I request people not to indulge in panic buying and think about other people. Our government has given us the assurance that basic necessities will be made available in the market.

There were many plans in the pipeline, which got postponed not cancelled due to COVID-19. We usually work on our new collections at this time, when we as a team sit together and get our creative juices flowing so that we offer something unique and out-of-the-box to our clients. Even in these tough times, my team and I are brainstorming and working towards creative liberty. I am a very optimistic person, and I believe that these tough times won’t last. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope that we wake up to a better and healthier tomorrow.

Delhi-based Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Creative Director, Izhaar spoke to Angela Paljor