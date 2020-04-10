Muslim man in Bawana beaten up on suspicion of spreading coronavirus

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Muslim man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Bawana area on suspicion of spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among the people in the village, said the police. Earlier, several reports had claimed that the man lynched by a gang. Rejecting the reports, the police told said the man was out of danger and has been kept in a coronavirus isolation centre at the LNJP Hospital. A video of the incident in which a group can be seen beating up the man in a field on Sunday went viral on social media.

The police said the man is a resident of Harevli village in Bawana. He had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to Delhi after 45 days. He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market by the police and released after a medical examination. The police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that he had a plan to spread coronavirus.

“He is admitted to the hospital. So far, he hasn’t developed any coronavirus symptoms,” said a senior police official. “There was a rumour that he and some others were planning to inject saliva in fruits and vegetables and sell them to people infect them,” said a source.

The police has arrested three accused, identified as Naveen, Prashant and Promod, for allegedly beating and threatening the person. In the video, the man, badly assaulted, was seen pleading that he had no plans to spread the virus.“Please do not hit me. They were others who had plans to spread the virus,” the man is heard saying.