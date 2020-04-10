STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Muslim man in Bawana beaten up on suspicion of spreading coronavirus

The police said the man is a resident of Harevli village in Bawana.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

(Representative image)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old Muslim man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Bawana area on suspicion of spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19)  among the people in the village, said the police. Earlier, several reports had claimed that the man lynched by a gang. Rejecting the reports, the police told said the man was out of danger and has been kept in a coronavirus isolation centre at the LNJP Hospital. A video of the incident in which a group can be seen beating up the man in a field on Sunday went viral on social media.

The police said the man is a resident of Harevli village in Bawana. He had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to Delhi after 45 days. He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market by the police and released after a medical examination. The police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that he had a plan to spread coronavirus.

“He is admitted to the hospital. So far, he hasn’t developed any coronavirus symptoms,” said a senior police official. “There was a rumour that he and some others were planning to inject saliva in fruits and vegetables and sell them to people infect them,” said a source.

The police has arrested three accused, identified as Naveen, Prashant and Promod, for allegedly beating and threatening the person. In the video, the man, badly assaulted, was seen pleading that he had no plans to spread the virus.“Please do not hit me. They were others who had plans to spread the virus,” the man is heard saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Muslim man
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp