No summer break for Delhi High court to make up work loss

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court Thursday decided to suspend its summer vacation this year, slated from June 1 to 30, to make up for the loss of working hours due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.The high court has also cancelled the summer break of subordinate courts in June this year.

The resolution passed by the high court said the current period of suspension of work has caused problems for litigants as hearings are limited to matters of extremely urgent nature.Courts are currently hearing only urgent matters through video conferencing.Besides, all the interim orders passed by it and the trial courts earlier, which were to expire by March 16 or thereafter, have already been extended till May 15.

The decision was taken at a meeting by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and other judges.

The resolution reads, “In view of the severe hardship faced by the litigants due to the prevailing pandemic of COVID-19 that has impaired the functioning of the courts, it has been unanimously resolved by the Full Court that to make up for the loss of court working hours and to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest. This Court and courts subordinate thereto shall continue functioning during the entire month of June.”

“Since during the period of suspension of work, the hearing is limited to the matters of extremely urgent nature or urgent nature, there are negligible fresh filing of cases, lesser disposal and corresponding escalation in arrears, resulting in extreme hardship to litigants,” the resolution stated.

What resolution says

The resolution passed by the high court said the current period of suspension of work has caused problems for litigants as hearings are limited to matters of extremely urgent nature.