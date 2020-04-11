STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto-immune patients fear risk of coronavirus contraction

People suffering from auto-immune diseases are facing several difficulties under lockdown, apart from heightened risk to their health.

CRPF personnal stitch facemask at a CRPF Camp in RK Puram

CRPF personnal stitch facemask at a CRPF Camp in RK Puram | shekhar yadav

By Shivayan Roy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People suffering from auto-immune diseases are facing several difficulties under lockdown, apart from the heightened risk to their health. With a dysfunctional immune system that attacks healthy organs and tissues instead of foreign bacteria and viruses, these diseases either weaken one’s immunity over time or suppress its functioning through immunosuppressants. Hence,  leaving the body vulnerable to other illnesses.

“I have Crohn’s disease and had a subtotal colectomy (partial removal of the colon) to help with my condition. I’ve been in partial remission for some time now, but this virus has made things a lot more difficult,” said Nikhil, a resident of Gurgaon who is currently pursuing his Masters in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.

The virus outbreak has forced Nikhil to stay indoors and seeking any sort of medical help is now a problem. “I used to go for check-ups at AIIMS, Jhajjar, but they’ve stopped OPD services. I can’t even travel anywhere else because I don’t have a private vehicle. What if I have to visit the ER someday, what will I do then?” he said. Irked by non-issuance of guidelines for auto-immune patients, Nikhil feels that it is imperative that all the help is made available.

Payal, a mother of two was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis back in 2015, a condition that requires her to be on immunosuppressants. For many, like Payal, these essentially life-saving drugs are becoming increasingly difficult to get hold of amid the lockdown.

“Ordering medicine online is a major hassle, as most of them deliver really late or cancel the order altogether,” Payal said. “I can’t afford to go out with my condition. Whenever my husband returns home after getting groceries, the first thing he does is wash his hand thoroughly. If I contract the virus, I might not be as lucky as someone with a perfectly functioning immune system,” she added.

Dr Naval K. Vikram, a professor at the department of medicine of AlIMS, Delhi, said that the best way to safeguard is by staying indoors as much as possible. He also emphasized on the need to practice good hand hygiene. “Such individuals are at a high risk of having complications from COVID-19. Even something like the common flu could lead to severe consequences,” he said.

While Dr Vikram said that certain Vitamin C and D tablets could be consumed to boost one’s immune system, there’s no clear cut evidence to prove that they can ward off the virus.

(Names of patients have been changed)

