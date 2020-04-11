COVID -19: Website for ration scheme down in Delhi amid lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi on Friday alleged that city residents in large numbers have been unable to procure free ration as announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal in view of lockdown. Seeking immediate fixing of the web link for registration of free ration, BJP leaders also demanded that all 6.5 lakh families on the waiting list of the public distribution system (PDS) should be provided free rice and wheat.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said he had written to Kejriwal on Thursday drawing his attention towards non-functioning government portal for e-coupons required to avail free ration.“The portal has not been functioning since Tuesday stopping lakhs of people from getting registered for free wheat and rice,” he said.

The link was not working till late Friday evening. “Server under heavy load! Please check after some time,” read the home page. The portal was launched by government to provide a fixed quote or rice and wheat free to those, who don’t possess ration cards.Delhi government officials say the server collapsed due to heavy rush and efforts were being made to fix it.“When some of these people tried to apply for free e-coupon on Delhi government’s ration.jantasamvad.org, it said they were already registered. That means, these people can neither get ration under the PDS scheme since they don’t have cards nor can get e-coupons. The government should give them free food grains on the basis of the acknowledgment slip of their registration for ration card,” Tiwari said, adding that he spoke to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in this regard.

The government had planned to give free ration to 10 lakh people in first phase. However, it has only provided four kilograms wheat and one kilo rice to about 80,000 people till Thursday. Total 405 schools were designated ration distribution to non-card holders but till Thursday only 174 schools were operational.