STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 blues: Magic Moments Studio joins Instagram in collaboration with DJ Aqeel

On the anvil, are foot-tapping Bollywood chartbusters and commercial English music that DJ Aqeel is famous for.

Published: 11th April 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

DJ Aqeel (Pic: ENS)

By Express News Service

With live views on Instagram witnessing a 60 percent increase in the last week of March, and downloads on Google Play and iOS witnessing a 20 percent growth post-March 22 (new downloads crossing 49 million), virtual concerts and live streams have become a popular mode of entertainment in this ongoing lockdown. Little wonder then that music brands are also making a beeline for the online space.

DJ Aqeel

The latest to join the bandwagon is Magic Moments Studio, a brand from the house of IMFL manufacturers Radico Khaitan Ltd, which has partnered with DJ Aqeel to beat the lockdown blues of erstwhile party animals. On the anvil, are foot-tapping Bollywood chartbusters and commercial English music that DJ Aqeel is famous for.

“This is a wonderful way to kill boredom and engage with our followers, keep them entertained and help them overcome the tough times with a smile. All you have to do is tune in to the Instagram page and join the party,” says Radico Khaitan’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amar Sinha.

Additionally, to promote social distancing, MMS has also introduced ‘Cocktail Making At Home’ campaign to make every moment a magic moment at home.

Time table
Saturday Night with DJ Aqeel: April 11, 8:00pm
Sunday Sun Down Party: April 12, 7:00pm
Jungle Baby -Afro House & Techno: April 12, 8:00pm with DJ Aqeel
AT: Magic Moments Instagram Page (https://www.instagram.com/magicmomentsvodka/)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DJ Aqeel IMFL Magic Moments Studio coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp