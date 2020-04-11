COVID-19 blues: Magic Moments Studio joins Instagram in collaboration with DJ Aqeel

By Express News Service

With live views on Instagram witnessing a 60 percent increase in the last week of March, and downloads on Google Play and iOS witnessing a 20 percent growth post-March 22 (new downloads crossing 49 million), virtual concerts and live streams have become a popular mode of entertainment in this ongoing lockdown. Little wonder then that music brands are also making a beeline for the online space.

DJ Aqeel

The latest to join the bandwagon is Magic Moments Studio, a brand from the house of IMFL manufacturers Radico Khaitan Ltd, which has partnered with DJ Aqeel to beat the lockdown blues of erstwhile party animals. On the anvil, are foot-tapping Bollywood chartbusters and commercial English music that DJ Aqeel is famous for.

“This is a wonderful way to kill boredom and engage with our followers, keep them entertained and help them overcome the tough times with a smile. All you have to do is tune in to the Instagram page and join the party,” says Radico Khaitan’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amar Sinha.

Additionally, to promote social distancing, MMS has also introduced ‘Cocktail Making At Home’ campaign to make every moment a magic moment at home.

Time table

Saturday Night with DJ Aqeel: April 11, 8:00pm

Sunday Sun Down Party: April 12, 7:00pm

Jungle Baby -Afro House & Techno: April 12, 8:00pm with DJ Aqeel

AT: Magic Moments Instagram Page (https://www.instagram.com/magicmomentsvodka/)